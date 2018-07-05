Revchem Composites expands service capacity in Pacific Northwest

Composites industry materials, supplies and equipment distributor Revchem Composites Inc. announced May 4 it will further expand its service capacity in the Pacific Northwest by consolidating its Tacoma, WA, US and Tualatin, OR, US locations into one large distribution center in the city of Tumwater, WA, US.

Strategically located between the Seattle and Portland metropolitan areas, the expanded facility will combine the two smaller satellite locations into a regional hub for the Pacific Northwest. The new Tumwater location will offer customers increased service capabilities, extensive inventory, improved delivery performance, and an expanded fleet of vehicles to better reach and serve the entire region. The new facility will also feature an on-site training classroom and materials lab for educating customers and staff on cutting-edge composite materials and application techniques.

"This move will offer an expansion of resources and far superior support to all customers including better service, more extensive stocking inventory, and more frequent deliveries for all of Washington, Oregon, and parts of Idaho," says, Andy Schuchman, director of operations for Revchem Composites.

The first step towards this new regional facility will be the transition of the Tualatin location to Tumwater beginning in May 2018. Once Tualatin has been successfully relocated into Tumwater, the Tacoma location will begin its relocation to Tumwater later in the year.