Renegade Materials and GE celebrate engine shipment

The GE Passport Engine is built with RM-1100 Polymide high-service temperature composite prepreg materials from Renegate Materials Corp.

Scott Francis
News Post: 4/19/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Renegade Materials Corp. (Cincinnati, OH, US) recently celebrated General Electric’s first shipment of a GE Passport Engine shipset built with their RM-1100 Polyimide high-service temperature composite prepreg materials.

GE hosted 40 composite materials manufacturing and test technicians from Renegade Materials, for a facility tour at the General Electric Aviation Learning Center in Cincinnati, OH, US. The team enjoyed the History of Engines Exhibit and a presentation that highlighted the use of composite materials in GE’s military and commercial jet engine programs.

Committed to the development and high-rate production of advanced materials for aerospace composite design, use, and affordability initiatives, Renegade Materials has applied industry-leading RM-1100 Polyimide and Bismaleimide systems for GE’s stringent specifications.

“The GE Passport Engine sets a new, standard for performance for ultra-long range business aircraft,” says Laura Gray, general manager at Renegade Materials. “Our team is honored to have been selected to provide materials for this exciting program, and we congratulate General Electric on their success.”

Editor Pick

SpaceX gets permit for BFR facility in Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners approves permit for SpaceX BFR development facility.

News

SpaceX gets permit for BFR facility in Port of Los Angeles

Renegade Materials and GE celebrate engine shipment

SPE launches new brand identity and website

House Subcommittee on Research and Technology discusses composite materials

Fraunhofer presents melt-spinning technology for carbon fiber precursor manufacture

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.