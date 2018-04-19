Renegade Materials and GE celebrate engine shipment

Related Topics:
Renegade Materials Corp. (Cincinnati, OH, US) recently celebrated General Electric’s first shipment of a GE Passport Engine shipset built with their RM-1100 Polyimide high-service temperature composite prepreg materials.
GE hosted 40 composite materials manufacturing and test technicians from Renegade Materials, for a facility tour at the General Electric Aviation Learning Center in Cincinnati, OH, US. The team enjoyed the History of Engines Exhibit and a presentation that highlighted the use of composite materials in GE’s military and commercial jet engine programs.
Committed to the development and high-rate production of advanced materials for aerospace composite design, use, and affordability initiatives, Renegade Materials has applied industry-leading RM-1100 Polyimide and Bismaleimide systems for GE’s stringent specifications.
“The GE Passport Engine sets a new, standard for performance for ultra-long range business aircraft,” says Laura Gray, general manager at Renegade Materials. “Our team is honored to have been selected to provide materials for this exciting program, and we congratulate General Electric on their success.”
