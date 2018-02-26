PolyOne liscenses conductive long fiber technology for driver assist devices

PolyOne (Cleveland, OH, US) announced Feb. 26 it has partnered with Integral Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary ElectriPlast Corp. to commercialize its patented, long fiber conductive ElectriPlast material. The highly engineered, filled thermoplastic polymer replaces metal in electromagnetic and radio-frequency (EMI/RFI) shielding applications at up to 60 percent lighter weight. ElectriPlast Corp. is a leading technology innovator in conductive plastics with a broad intellectual property portfolio and deep application development expertise.

Through an exclusive, ten-year license agreement, ElectriPlast technology will serve as a complement to PolyOne’s existing specialty engineered materials portfolio, providing shielding for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including housings, connectors, and internal components for cameras, sensors, and electronic control units. As the automotive industry races to incorporate more ADAS technologies, the need for EMI/RFI shielding to eliminate cross talk has grown exponentially, because shielding is essential to the systems’ operation.

ADAS components are the eyes, ears, and bodyguards of modern vehicles. From backup cameras and blind-spot-monitoring radar to sensors that keep tabs on environmental conditions and enhance performance, these systems are quickly becoming the standard for automakers and consumers alike. With ElectriPlast’s Flexible Content Technology (FCT), the percentage and kind of metal fibers can be tailored to meet each OEM’s specifications.

“This exciting new relationship aligns well with our goal of bringing material innovation to meet the unique challenges of our customers,” says Michelle R. Hearn, global marketing director, Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne. “Using our formulation expertise, we plan to develop ElectriPlast materials tailored for housings and other shielding applications, working in tandem with our customers and the application development experts at Integral Technologies.”

“We’ve been seeking a commercialization team to accelerate growth in the automotive industry for some time now, and ultimately chose PolyOne for its deep polymer expertise, global reach, and brand excellence,” says Doug Bathauer, CEO, Integral Technologies Inc. “Combining this with ElectriPlast’s technical and application knowledge will help PolyOne’s customers innovate faster and more profitably.”