PolyOne acquires PlastiComp

PolyOne Corporation has announced the acquisition of PlastiComp, manufacturer of advanced engineered materials and specialty composites.

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/4/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

PolyOne Corporation (Avon Lake, OH, US), global provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions announced June 1 the acquisition of PlastiComp (Winona, MN, US), an advanced engineered materials innovator and producer of specialty composites.

Founded in 2003 by industry veteran and composite pioneer Stephen Bowen, PlastiComp has steadily grown through its ability to replace metal and lightweight products with long fiber technology (LFT) composite formulations. Inherent benefits of LFT-based materials include high strength and stiffness, design freedom, fatigue endurance, corrosion and wear resistance, EMI shielding and recyclability.

Through its Complēt product lines and design capabilities, the company serves global customers in a wide-range of applications, including medical devices, robots and drones, marine and outdoor high performance equipment. PlastiComp’s 50 employees and its design and production facility in Winona, MN, US join PolyOne as part of the Specialty Engineered Materials segment.

Editor Pick

Avero's 3D-printed commuter bike supported by Hexcel carbon fiber

Arevo recently secured financing to build on the full-scale commercialization of the technology demonstrated by the world’s first true 3D-printed bike.

News

SAMPE 2018 Student Bridge Contest winners

Avero's 3D-printed commuter bike supported by Hexcel carbon fiber

Airbus awards Teledyne CML Composites A350 Life of Program contract

PolyOne acquires PlastiComp

Teijin breaks ground for carbon fiber facility in South Carolina

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.