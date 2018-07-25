Plataine and Google Cloud partner on factory floor AI solution

Plataine (Waltham, MA, US), a leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based manufacturing optimization software, announced July 23 its collaboration with Google Cloud (Mountain View, CA, US) which integrates Plataine’s cutting-edge AI software with Google Glass and Google’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition, empowering factory staff to interact with Plataine’s AI-based Digital Assistants, while performing, reporting and documentation tasks hands free.

The collaboration is designed to improve the productivity of factory operators, using natural language processing, wearable technology and Plataine’s AI-based Digital Assistants.

At Google Next ’18, Google Cloud and Plataine demonstrated how Plataine’s smart AI factory solutions integrated with Google Glass and Google’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition, to show how to solve the challenges faced by discrete manufacturers. Factory operators and managers can now communicate with Plataine’s Digital Assistants to receive AI-based alerts and optimized recommendations, and document in real-time manufacturing progress.

The Google Cloud and Plataine joint solution reportedly utilizes image recognition algorithms to automatically identify production problems as early in the production cycle as possible – sometimes even before they occur. Plataine’s smart Digital Assistants leverage AI capabilities that offer predictive alerts, optimized real-time recommendations and actionable insights that help factory personnel make on-the-spot problem-solving decisions without any disruption to production.