People on the Move: July 2018

SAERTEX

Effective July 1, SAERTEX (Saerbeck, Germany) has realigned the operational management of the group. For this purpose, the company has transferred management to the SAERTEX Global Executive Board with Christoph Geyer as the new chief executive officer (CEO). Christoph Geyer has been a member of the SAERTEX Group managing board since October 2016 in the role of chief sales officer (CSO) and, in future, will also be responsible for the global sales activities of the company in addition to his new role as CEO. The other members of the Global Executive Board are Dr. Guido Kritzler as chief financial officer (CFO) and Dietmar Möcke as chief technology officer (CTO).

Safran Nacelles

Member of the Executive Committee and reporting directly to Safran Nacelles CEO Cédric Goubet, Pierre Cottenceau joins Safran Nacelles (Le Havre, France) to take the responsibility of the Engineering division.

In 1999, Pierre began his career with Messier-Dowty Ltd. (Gloucester, UK) — now known as Safran Landing Systems — on the European Enhance project (collaborative engineering). He then joined Messier-Dowty Vélizy in 2000, successively occupying the positions of A340-500/600 systems engineer, modelling and simulation project leader and then A400M programme chief engineer in charge of developing the landing gear system of the Airbus A400M. In 2008, Pierre went to work for Sagem Avionics Inc. (Dallas, TX, US) — now known as Safran Electronics and Defense — as vice president of Programmes & Product Development, in charge of auto-pilot and cockpit display activities.

He joined Safran Aircraft Engines in 2011 as chief engineer for the LEAP-1B engine. In September 2016, he was appointed head of the design office in charge of controls and externals, and then in July 2017, he became director of the Propulsion System design office, which includes the External Systems division and the Propulsion System Integration division.

Southeast Nonwovens Inc.

Southeast Nonwovens Inc. (Clover, SC, US) co-founder Steven F. Nielsen has announced his retirement. Nielsen began his nonwoven journey with Manning Paper Company where he learned how to make specialty papers and wet-lay nonwovens. Eight years later he was recruited by Celanese to help develop polyester fiber for wet-lay nonwovens.

After the merger of Celanese with Hoechst AG, Nielsen was recruited to take a position in the newly formed Innovation Group where he led two different teams through the stage-gate process from conception to commercialization. In 1995 Hoechst AG started a divestment program which included the Fibers, Films and Chemicals divisions. Rather than move with the newly divested entities, Nielsen had the idea of combining his experience working with customers to develop new products with his knowledge of new business development. Nielsen called one of his friends at Manning Paper, Bryan Thomas. Tomas was also keen on the idea of starting a privately-owned R&D company for nonwovens. A few months later in October of 1997, Southeast Nonwovens Inc. was launched.

The past twenty-one years as President of Southeast Nonwovens, Inc. has been filled with interesting and stimulating challenges as Steve watched the industry evolve.

“I’ve enjoyed every day. I especially enjoyed meeting and working with so many of the great people associated with the nonwovens industry. The time at SENW has been a great experience I would not trade for anything,” says Nielsen. “At this stage in my career and time in my life I’ve done all I set out to do at SENW. I want to see the company continue and prosper so I believe it’s time for some new blood to come aboard. Bryan will take over the day to day leadership activities as President. I know he will do a great job.”

Nielsen remains a major share-holder and Chairman of the Board of Southeast Nonwovens Inc. and will work on special projects in an advisory role.