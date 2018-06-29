Kordsa begins production of polypropylene monofilament fiber reinforcement

Kordsa (Istanbul, Turkey) announced June 29 it has commenced the production of polypropylene monofilament fiber line at its Izmit, Turkey plant. The newly commissioned line is a new version of KraTos which is an innovative concrete reinforcement synthetic fiber used in the construction industry.

"With this new polypropylene monofilament fiber reinforcement line, we aim to grow by differentiating from our competitors in the market. We aim to offer this new synthetic fiber, a new version of KraTos, both in Turkey and in the European market,” says Kordsa CEO Ali Çalışkan. "KraTos has revolutionized concrete construction projects with its ease-of-use in concrete reinforcement applications, quick application, high concrete toughness and low carbon emissions. This new version is also an innovative product that will shape the industry.”

Kordsa differentiates its new product in terms of cost advantage by using effective dosage as well as providing sustainability and high performance, especially in infrastructure projects.