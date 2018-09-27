Interplastic Corp. and Structural Composites partner to market Advanced Marine Coatings

Interplastic Corp. (St. Paul, MN, US) and Structural Composites Inc. (SC, W. Melbourne, FL, US) announced Sept. 25 they have formed a partnership to market Advanced Marine Coatings. The product line uses SC’s CoCure technology, bringing the functionality of urethane chemistry to gel coats, allowing increased flexibility, weatherability and durability.

“SC is a leader in the development of composites for the marine industry,” says Harry Certain, business manager for Interplastic Corp. “The discovery of the CoCure concept provides the marine market the tools to greatly improve boat design, improving performance and lowering overall cost.”

“Interplastic has taken our CoCure concept and made it a reality for gel coats in the marine market,” Says Scott Lewit, president of SC. “Their expertise in gel coat technology and fundamental understanding of urethane chemistry has allowed a refinement of the product optimizing performance allowing the maximum benefits from the blend. Gel coat is no longer a constraint to superior boat design.”

Both companies will be displaying the technology at IBEX in Tampa, FL, US Oct. 1-4 and at CAMX in Dallas, TX, US Oct. 16-18.