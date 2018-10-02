Hexcel opens new carbon fiber plant in France

The company’s new 37-acre plant is devoted to the manufacture of carbon fiber and PAN precursor.

Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US) announced Oct. 2 it has opened its new carbon fiber plant at the Les Roches-Roussillon Chemicals Industry Platform in Isère, France.

The new 37-acre plant is devoted to the manufacture of carbon fiber and PAN precursor. The new site will operate in synergy with Hexcel’s existing sites in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region: Les Avenières, the largest carbon fiber weaving plant in Europe, and Dagneux, manufacturer of prepreg fabrics and carbon fibers. Hexcel’s goal is to “create a global ecosystem for the high-performance composite materials sector” covering the entire production chain from carbon fiber to prepreg.

Hexcel has invested €200 million in the plant, which will reportedly generate 120 direct jobs and 250 indirect positions. Hexcel’s workforce in France has now risen to 1,200 people with more than 1,000 employees located in the Auvergne- Rhône-Alpes region.

