Globe, UDRI announce Composites Technology Center

Globe Machine Manufacturing Company (Tacoma, WA, US), in collaboration with the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI, Dayton, OH, US) announced Sept. 14 the establishment of the UDRI-Globe Composites Technology Center (CTC) to be located in Dayton, OH, US.

“We wanted to leverage our mutual interests involving the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing and Innovation [IACMI, Knoxville, TN, US] network and the breadth and depth of UDRI’s capabilities in a variety of composites technologies, combined with the capabilities of Globe composites processing systems and manufacturing engineering services, to support applications development projects acrossmultiple markets,” says Daniel Allman, Globe’s director of Composites Business Development.

Globe will install and update a RapidClave system at the CTC to support materials/process development and applications development/demonstration projects for commercial aerospace, defense, automotive and other markets that lead to machine revenue generation opportunities.

In addition, Globe and UDRI are in discussions to add a larger, second RapidClave system to the technology center in late 2019. The establishment of the CTC offers a setting for Globe to showcase the RapidClave system and its proprietary low-cost tooling technology in an “open environment” where any customer from any market can develop and demonstrate their specific applications with engineering and strategic support from Globe and UDRI.