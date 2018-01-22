CRTC looking for interns

The Composite Recycling Technology Center (CRTC, Port Angeles, WA, US), a high-tech, non-profit, startup working on innovative ways to help eliminate the 50 million pounds of carbon fiber scrap that goes into landfill globally each year, is looking for two summer interns.

The job posting is for two summer interns to work with the CRTC on the development of process and product technologies that utilize recycled carbon fiber (rCF). The primary responsibilities of this paid position will be to support engineering development in the creation of products and materials that consume rCF. Successful candidates will work “hands on” with composites, 3D printing, woodworking, and metal-working machinery in addition to the standard engineering programs: Solidworks, MSExcel, MSWord, and CAM. The successful candidate will assist engineering in the design, development, validation, verification, and fabrication of products or materials utilizing rCF. These duties will require the development of a close working relationship with design engineers and production personnel.

These tasks will include, but are not limited to: conduct engineering design reviews, maintain a lab notebook, write process documentation, create engineering documents, assist Production in the fabrication of parts, and actively participate in team meetings. The candidate is expected to become an integral part of the CRTC team during the internship, and to participate in all activities necessary to successfully accomplish the CRTC’s mission as directed by their mentor.

Candidates must be currently enrolled in a college engineering program, to be considered for the position. For more information, click this link: https://crtc.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=15. Learn more about the CRTC here: http://www.compositerecycling.org/.