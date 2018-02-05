CGTech opens Russia-based office

CGTech Ltd. (Hove, UK), the developer of VERICUT CNC simulation, verification and optimization software, announced April 30 the formation of a direct office in Russia. Headquartered in Moscow, the subsidiary is responsible for marketing, sales, technical support and reseller support throughout Russia.

“CGTech is committed to customer success around the world, as demonstrated by our continued investment in local offices for direct sales and support,” says Tony Shrewsbury, CGTech managing director. “There is a growing demand for simulation of complex machine tools and CGTech is well positioned to provide manufacturers with the skills and technologies they need to be successful.”

The office is located at White Stone Business Park in Moscow. “This office is a real benefit for our existing Russian customers. It strengthens our position as the worldwide leader in NC simulation, verification and optimisation technologies,” says Shrewsbury.

The new Russian team will be at Metalloobrabotka 2018, Expocentre, Moscow, May 14-18 (stand 81B20) showcasing the latest version of VERICUT.