CGTech expands software partnership with Siemens PLM Software

Software developer CGTech (Irvine, CA, US) announced July 15 that it now offers a connection with Siemens’ Teamcenter software as part of its VERICUT toolpath simulation software.

Siemens PLM Software’s (Plano, TX, US) Teamcenter digital lifecycle management software, is used widely across the aerospace, automotive, medical, and other industries. Its NX software, is an integrated solution for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE).

“Oftentimes the most labor-intensive part of toolpath verification is modelling the various cutting tools and assemblies,” says Tony Shrewsbury CGTech managing director. “This is especially true with the large, complex machining work common with NX users, where 30 to 40 tools in a single job is not unusual. Because we now connect directly to Teamcenter, it’s easy to search for individual tools within the PLM system or NX project files, and then read them into VERICUT accordingly, either individually or as a group.”

According to Shrewsbury, The Teamcenter integration works seamlessly with Manufacturing Resource Library (MRL) and VERICUT customers migrating their CAM systems to NX and Teamcenter can use their existing models, importing them directly into Teamcenter, or download them from such sources as Tools United, Machining Cloud or the tool vendor’s website, thus creating a master library within the PLM system.