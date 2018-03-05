CEVT to collaborate on Terrafugia's flying car

Terrafugia Inc. (Woburn, MA, US) announced May 1 its partnership with CEVT (Gothenburg, Sweden) to collaborate on a variety of developments to bring the first flying car to market. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Hangzhou, China) acquired Terrafugia in Fall 2017, extending access to collaborate with its subsidiary companies.

“The combination of CEVT’s advanced engineering capabilities and automotive experience with Terrafugia’s expertise in innovative air mobility will take Geely to the sky providing vehicles for both ground and air transportation,” says Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia.

CEVT is supporting Terrafugia’s first vehicle, the Transition, with the development of a clutch-box, advanced CAE analysis and high-tech safety systems. CEVT was established by Geely Holding in 2013 as an engineering and development center for future C-segment cars addressing the needs of both Volvo Cars and Geely Auto Group. Today, CEVT is Geely’s leading innovation and development center in Sweden.