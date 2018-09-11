Bodo Möller Chemie establishes Adhesive Competence Center

Bodo Möller Chemie Group (Hesse, Germany), has established its own Adhesive Competence Center (ACC). The new unit consolidates all services related to the requirements of industrial adhesive bonding. The ACC focuses on adhesive applications in automotive, rail, aerospace and electronics industry.

The testing laboratory offers insights for industrial usage of adhesives and polymer resins and has implemented more than 15 test methods and standards. The laboratory is certified according to EN6701-2 (adhesive bonding for railway industries), DIN 2304 (quality requirements for adhesive bonding processes) and ISO 9001:2015 (quality management). The test methods include LSS, peel test, aging, surface analyzing and others required for special applications.

The Bodo Möller Chemie design office offers calculation and design of bonding joints based on the lab test results by standard mathematical methods and FEM software. The design office is certified according to EN 6701-2 and DIN 2304 on A1/S1 class for calculations of bonding joints. The company also offers initial audits for preparation for EN 6701 and DIN2304 certification and the new Adhesive Competence Center offers workshops and seminars for clients as well as practical bonding trainings.