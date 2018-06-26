Ashland partners with Velox for composites distribution in France

All activities previously managed by Quimidroga, will transfer to VELOX France SAS (Paris, France) as of July 1, 2018.

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/26/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Ashland (Columbus, OH, US) announced June 21 it has appointed VELOX (Hamburg, Germany) as its new main composites distributor for France.

The new distribution agreement, which is effective July 1, 2018, includes all Ashland unsaturated polyester resin, gel coat, low-profile additives products and epoxy vinyl ester resins, including Derakane. All activities previously managed by Quimidroga (Barcelona, Spain), will transfer to VELOX France SAS (Paris, France) per July 1.

