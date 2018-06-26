Related Topics:
Ashland (Columbus, OH, US) announced June 21 it has appointed VELOX (Hamburg, Germany) as its new main composites distributor for France.
The new distribution agreement, which is effective July 1, 2018, includes all Ashland unsaturated polyester resin, gel coat, low-profile additives products and epoxy vinyl ester resins, including Derakane. All activities previously managed by Quimidroga (Barcelona, Spain), will transfer to VELOX France SAS (Paris, France) per July 1.
Editor PickArevo in 2018: Industrialized production of continuous fiber 3D-printed parts
With new CEO and $12.5 million in B-series financing, Arevo will have eight direct energy deposition (DED) cells attacking its parts production backlog by year-end.
News
Roth develops filament winding machine for Ariane 6 rocket components
Ashland partners with Velox for composites distribution in France
Webinar: Virtual Composite Design–A Predictive Approach using Altair HyperWorks
SPE issues call for nominations for ACCE 2018 conference's innovative parts competition
Hexagon unveils gas transport module featuring world's largest CFRP tanks