CW Talks: Highly automated thermoplastic laminate production

The latest episode of CW Talks: The Composites Podcast, explores the collaborative development of a new thermoplastic laminate by SABIC, Airborne and Siemens.

Gino Francato, global business leader for composite platform at SABIC, shows a sample of UDMAX thermoplastic laminate at JEC World 2018.

The latest episode of CW Talks: The Composites Podcast has been published and features three guests: Gino Francato, global business leader for composite platform at SABIC; Arno van Mourik, CEO of Airborne; and John O’Connor, director of product and market strategy at Siemens. SABIC, Airborne and Siemens recently collaborated on the development of a new thermoplastic laminate manufacturing system called UDMAX.

Francato, van Mourik and O’Connor explain how this collaborative product was launched, how it’s made, and the applications it’s targeted toward. The below video show, conceptually, how the Airborne-devised production system works. The process features a series of conveyorized trays that pass under fiber placement stations, which stack plies at pre-defined angles.

Catch CW Talks: The Composites Podcast at any of these locations: