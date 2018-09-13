CAMX 2018 preview: Specialty Materials Inc.

Originally titled 'Boron, SCS silicon carbide monofilaments'

Specialty Material Inc. (Lowell, MA, US) is showcasing its boron monofilament and prepreg, as well as its SCS silicon carbide monofilament (SiC).

Article Post: 9/13/2018

Assistant Editor

Related Topics:

Specialty Material Inc. (Lowell, MA, US) is showcasing its boron monofilament and prepreg, as well as its SCS silicon carbide monofilament (SiC). Boron monofilament is said to have high compression strength, with typical composite compression strength for boron/epoxy composites in the range of 400 ksi. In addition, it provides high composite tensile strength (220 ksi) and high tensile modulus (28 Msi). Other features of boron fiber are its positive coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) for space applications, its lack of need for coupling agents in making strong and tough composites, and its absence of galvanic corrosion with aluminum. The company’s SCS SiC fibers are said to increase the strength, stiffness and use temperature of titanium matrix composites and provide toughness to ceramic matrix composites. Booth DD33.

 

Related Stories

IMTS 2018
Thinking Outside the Prepreg Box in Aerospace
Surfacing Films Improve Safety, Appearance & Processing Time

Related Content

CAMX 2018 preview: Volume Graphics

Volume Graphics's VGSTUDIO MAX software performs precise metrology tasks, compares parts with their nominal CAD model and detects discontinuities based on CT data.