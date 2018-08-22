CAMX 2018 preview: Bally Ribbon Mills

Bally Ribbon Mills (Bally, PA, US) is featuring its line of specialty fabrics and preforms, including 3-D woven joints, thermal protection systems (TPS) and other 3-D structures. Bally Ribbon Mills uses 3-D continuous weaving to create new joint structures and improve existing joints. 3-D woven joints are available in “Pi,” double “T,” “H,” and other complex net shapes. Bally Ribbon Mills says that because of the nature of the 3-D weave, strength and support is translated in all three dimensions, thus enabling the join to reinforce the strength along the load paths of the substructures being joined together. These 3-D woven shapes for joining can be tailored to suit the architecture of the structure itself, as well as the sub-components being joined. Bally Ribbon Mills’ ability to vary yarn types, density, thickness and width, as well as resin type, allows the company to create fully customizable TPS to fit specific mission or application needs. Notable applications include heatshields and aircraft engine parts.