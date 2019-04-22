Xenia introduces CF/PP thermoplastic composite compounds

The XECARB 11 series of short carbon fiber-filled PP thermoplastic composite grades is designed for applications requiring a high modulus to density ratio.

Product Post: 4/22/2019

Xenia (Vincenza, Italy), a compounding company specializing in polymer-based materials, introduces its XECARB 11 series of short carbon fiber-filled polypropylene (PP) thermoplastic composite grades.

After more than a year of testing and improvements, Xenia says XECARB 11 offers a solution for a range of applications in chemical, industrial and sporting good applications that require a high modulus to density ratio.

The carbon fiber-reinforced compounds are electrically conductive and have a tensile strength up to 115 MPa. Compared to non-composite compounds, XECARB 11 is said to also feature good chemical resistance, high heat deflection temperature, better dimensional stability and reduced post shrinkage, as well as better surface hardness and good resistance to ultraviolet (UV) rays.

