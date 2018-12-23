Thermwood announces larger melt core for its LSAM systems

Thermwood Corp. (Dale, IN, US) has completed initial testing of a larger melt core for its LSAM (Large Scale Additive Manufacturing) systems.

Thermwood’s additive print head housing can accommodate interchangeable melt cores. A melt core consists of a feed housing, extruder and polymer melt pump and determines just how fast material can be printed. The new 60 mm melt core has been tested with different polymers and has achieved print rates from 480 to 570 pounds per hour, which reportedly translates to over 100 ft of bead per minute. (The standard 40 mm melt core has a maximum output of between 190 and 210 pounds per hour, depending on the polymer being printed, which translates to 40 - 50 feet of standard bead [0.83"x0.20"] per minute.)

This higher output capability enables the printing of layers with 250 ft or more bead length with most polymers. The high print rate of the new melt core, even when processing high temperature materials, allows the print bead to be oriented along the length of the tool, even for tools that are as long as the machine table itself.

According to Thermwood, the larger melt core may not be desirable for all applications. Many tools and molds are just be too small for efficient printing with the larger core. If a user needs both small and large parts on the same machine, the melt cores can be switched in less than a shift.

