TeXtreme introduces ±45° fabric

TeXtreme (Oxeon; Boras, Sweden) has launched a new ±45° spread tow-based fabric called Spread Tow Grid. It can be tailored to meet specific needs such as increasing torsional stiffness with minimum weight increase, or enabling radio transmittency through the fabric’s opening. This material can be used in monolithic structures as well as for sandwich skins in either a prepregged form or dry form for infusion. Because of its relatively low 21-gsm areal weight, this version of the dry grid material can be wet out by capturing excess resin from neighboring prepreg plies. TeXtreme notes that even though the Grid fabric has designed gaps that resemble a lattice, its characteristics are similar to other TeXtreme Spread Tow reinforcements. By using the Grid fabric by itself or in combination with the other products in the TeXtreme family, optimized reinforcement solutions can be created that enable customers to reduce product weight while maintaining mechanical properties.