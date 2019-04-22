Petro Lube Inc. introduces rhenus coolant for composites machining

Related Topics:
Petro Lube Inc. (Toronto, Canada), North American distributor for industrial lubricant supplier Rhenus Lube (Mönchengladbach, Germany), introduces rhenus special coolants for composites machining. According to the company, using the coolant during the machining process enables up to 60% higher feed rates and produces up to four times more parts. Materials that can be used with this coolant include carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP), glass fiber-reinforced polymers (GFRP) and other lightweight composite materials.
The use of special coolants demonstrate significant advantages compared to dry machining or minimal-quantity lubrication, the company says, including higher-quality cuts and drillings, cost savings and reduction of waste.
Rhenus coolant can be used with existing machinery and tools and existing processes for wet machining, the company says, and its use contributes to fail-safe strategies when machining sensitive components. It is also said to reduce tool wear, minimizing tool costs. Increasing feed rate increases cutting speeds and reducing production times. A special rinsing effect is said to keep the machine room cleaner. Delamination is also avoided, eliminating time and costs associated with rework.
In addition, coolant use eliminates the health risks associated with the fine dust generated by dry machining, as well as the costs associated with extraction and filter systems for dust removal.
