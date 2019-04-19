Michelman launches Hydrosize Carbon fiber sizing solutions

Michelman (Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.) has launched its new Hydrosize Carbon fiber sizing solutions. Part of Michelman’s Hydrosize brand family of water-based sizing solutions, Hydrosize Carbon reportedly allows carbon fiber manufacturers to optimize the interfacial adhesion between the polymers and the fibers by tailoring the surface chemistry of the reinforcement fibers to the chemistry of the matrix resin. Various series of grades offer a wide variety of solutions depending on resin compatibility, fiber type, and desired composite performance.

Designed for polyamides including high-temperature applications, the Hydrosize Carbon 200 Series is alkylphenol ethoxylate (APE)-, solvent- and volatile organic compound (VOC)-free and is well suited for fiber-reinforced nylon composites where greater thermal stability is required. Coolant pumps are a typical automotive application. Other benefits of these small particle size dispersions include excellent film-forming properties and high strand integrity.

Formulated for polycarbonates (PC) and other PC blends such as PC-ABS, the Hydrosize Carbon 300 Series produces good chemical resistance along with interfacial adhesion to polymer systems. Appropriate applications are said to include laptop cases or other electronic components.

The Hydrosize Carbon 400 Series include high-performance grades that can withstand the extreme processing temperatures that many high-temperature thermoplastics require. Appropriate materials include PEEK, PPS, PEI, and others used to produce various composite engine components. The Series exhibits good thermal stability, mechanical properties and low creep. It is well suited for chopped carbon fiber applications.

The Hydrosize Carbon 700 Series is formulated to improve the performance of carbon fiber-reinforced vinyl ester composites and is well suited for under-the-hood applications. Its proprietary chemistry reportedly allows for increased adhesion between the carbon fiber and various vinyl ester compounds.

