JEC World 2019 preview: Teijin

Teijin Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan, 6/G28) is introducing a new prepreg composed of unidirectional carbon fiber tape with a bismaleimide (BMI) matrix resin, targeted toward aerospace engine components.This carbon fiber/BMI prepreg offers a T g of 280°C and compression after impact (CAI) of 220 MPa, a combination, says Teijin, that previously was difficult to provide. Teijin also says the new prepreg maintains its coefficient of linear thermal expansion and high dimensional stability at low and high temperatures. Moreover, by adjusting resin viscosity, Teijin says it has improved moldability; it also reports that it has reduced cure time compared to conventional BMI-based prepregs.

Teijin reports that it will build on its carbon fiber/BMI work with the support of Renegade Materials Corp. (Miamisburg, Ohio, U.S.), a provider of high-temperature composites, that Teijin recently acquired.

Teijin is also featuring on its stand midstream-to-downstream products, including cost-effective carbon fibers with higher tenacity and higher-tensile modulus, and intermediate materials including thermoplastic prepregs. Teijin says it intends to further strengthen its position as a solution provider for aerospace applications, targeting annual sales in this market of more than $900 million by 2030.