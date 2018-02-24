JEC World 2018 Preview: 3A Composites

3A Composites (Sins, Switzerland) will introduce its latest innovations in sustainable core materials at this year's JEC WORLD in Paris. 3A Composites will present its new PET-based product trademarked AIREX T10.60 targeted at wind, automotive, construction, and marine applications.

AIREX T10.60 is a new light-weight version of the successful and innovative AIREX T10 product family. AIREX T10.60 is a very low-density foam core with homogeneous cell structure and highly-oriented properties. The cells are oriented to maximize the vertical compression properties that are important in sandwich application. Furthermore, the shear properties in the sheets’ length direction by far exceed the values of all comparable products.

AIREX T10.60 can be used in countless sandwich applications where lightweight and cost-efficiency are prerequisites for a successful product design. Target segments are wind turbine nacelles, automotive, building and construction, and marine applications.

For more information visit: http://www.airexbaltekbanova.com/en/airex-t10-pet-foam.html