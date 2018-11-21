Huber introduces thermally conductive additives for modified polymeric systems

Huber’s Martoxid TM-4000 series products are specially designed for polyamides. Martoxid TM-4250 thermally conductive filler is the newest grade in the series; it can reportedly increase orientation independent (isotropic) thermal conductivity in PA6 and PA66 up to 2.5 W/mK (in-plane and through plane). Also, additive levels up to 75 weight % combined with low viscosity and good flowability are said to result in higher throughput during extrusion while providing lower energy consumption.
Tests conducted at Fraunhofer LBF (Darmstadt, Germany), on PA6 compounds indicate that the abrasion level of Martoxid TM-4250 is low and much less abrasive compared with fillers that have a lower Mohs hardness, such as aluminosilicate and glass fiber.
The unique engineered morphology and surface treatment qualities of Martoxid TM-4250 enable formulators to achieve improved compound performance, including good mechanical properties such as elongation at break and Charpy impact strength. Because of the optimized rheological behavior, the Martoxid TM-4000 series can be used in complex and integrative designs of parts, including sub-millimeter wall thicknesses via standard injection molding techniques. According to Huber, injection molding production processes showed a reduced cycle time up to 50% compared to standard polyamide parts as a result of a faster cooling time.
