Heatcon Composite Systems introduces new composite repair technology

Heatcon Composite Systems Inc. (Seattle, Wash., U.S.) has unveiled a new technology for the aircraft composite repair market. The HCS9400-02 Smart Susceptor has the ability to repair unique and complex aircraft parts.

The Smart Susceptor employs the use of a high-frequency inductive power supply combined with temperature limiting heating wire to transform heat blankets into an active mechanism to improve thermal uniformity and to ensure that composite materials are properly cured and repaired.