  • PT Youtube
  • CW Facebook
  • CW Linkedin
  • CW Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/26/2019

CAMX 2019 preview: MultiMechanics

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

MultiMechanics is showcasing its MultiMech 19.0 composite modeling and simulation software.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

 

MulitMechanics CAMX 2019 composite and simulation software

Source | MultiMechanics

 

MultiMechanics (Omaha, Neb., U.S.) is showcasing its MultiMech 19.0 composite modeling and simulation software. Released in March of this year, MultiMech 19.0 features include:

  • a new bi-modulus elastic model to enable engineers to better capture the mechanical behavior of carbon fibers,
  • virtual DMA to more easily characterize the viscoelastic behavior of complex microstructures,
  • parallel runs in Optimizer mode to reduce the job runtime,
  • new material and failure models, including continuum damage models for orthotropic materials and new damage laws enabling users to capture unique material behavior with higher accuracy,
  • enhancements to linear solver, including improved automated time step and optional displacement convergence check, as well as the ability to check for large displacements in the nonlinear solver, and
  • a redesign of the material database and enhancements to speed up the workflow.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

National Composites Week

Inaugural National Composites Week to recognize, promote and celebrate composites manufacturing
See the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Read the latest issue of CompositesWorld

Search more than 2,500 composites industry suppliers

Carbon Fiber Conference

Attend Carbon Fiber 2019
Electroimpact AFP head carbon fiber placement

Evolving AFP for the next generation
Special Edition: Next Gen Aerospace

Special Edition: Next Generation Aerospace - Advanced Materials and Processes
CW Talks - The CompositesWorld Podcast

Listen to CW Talks - the CompositesWorld Podcast
CompositesWorld Magazine

Subscribe to CompositesWorld Magazine