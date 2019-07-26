CAMX 2019 preview: MultiMechanics

Edited by
Hannah Mason
Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld
Source | MultiMechanics
MultiMechanics (Omaha, Neb., U.S.) is showcasing its MultiMech 19.0 composite modeling and simulation software. Released in March of this year, MultiMech 19.0 features include:
- a new bi-modulus elastic model to enable engineers to better capture the mechanical behavior of carbon fibers,
- virtual DMA to more easily characterize the viscoelastic behavior of complex microstructures,
- parallel runs in Optimizer mode to reduce the job runtime,
- new material and failure models, including continuum damage models for orthotropic materials and new damage laws enabling users to capture unique material behavior with higher accuracy,
- enhancements to linear solver, including improved automated time step and optional displacement convergence check, as well as the ability to check for large displacements in the nonlinear solver, and
- a redesign of the material database and enhancements to speed up the workflow.
