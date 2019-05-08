AXYZ redesigns Infinite CNC router

AXYZ International Inc.’s (Burlington, Ontario, Canada) Infinite Router is designed for high-precision cutting of fiber reinforcements for a variety of end market applications.

Using the Infinite Router, process areas can vary in size up to 128" (3,251 mm) wide and more than 50 ft. long (15.24 m), depending on application requirements. For cutting with high precision and accuracy, options include a high-speed spindle, automatic tool changer and oscillating knife.

The Infinite is said to be a robust, heavy-duty and reliable machine for marine and other end market applications. It has been redesigned for easier service, created from a redesigned welded carriage to ensure sturdiness and offer a sleeker aesthetic. A new dust extraction system is intended to reduce clogging and enable use of longer tables.