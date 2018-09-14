CWTalks, Episode 22: Danu Chotikapanich, Cobra International

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this episode of CWTalks, Senior Editor Sara Black talks with Danu Chotikapanich, CEO of COBRA International Co. Ltd. (Chonburi, Thailand), a world leading composites fabricator in watersports, automotive and various other markets.

Founded in 1978 by Vorapant Chotikapanich, chairman and majority shareholder and Danu’s father, COBRA’s initial focus was watersports. By 1999 the company had become the leading manufacturer of windsurf boards with over 50% world market share. Since then COBRA has expanded into general composites markets, including the automotive industry.

Appointed CEO in 2005, Danu has made strides with the company’s visual carbon composites automotive business and established COBRA’s Design and Development center. Today, COBRA is recognised as a key composites partner in the marine, transportation, infrastructure and architectural markets, while retaining its reputation as the world’s leading manufacturer of watersports products.

Danu Chotikapanich, CEO of COBRA International

This year marks COBRA’s 40th anniversary in business.

Photos courtesy of COBRA International

You can listen to the full CW Talks interview above or visit: