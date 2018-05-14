Webinar: Introduction to Basalt Fiber

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Mafic-sponsored webinar on Saturday June 7, at 2:00 pm EDT, titled “Introduction to Basalt Fiber.”

Abstract:

Basalt fiber has long been of interest to the composites community for its potential for high strength, stiffness and low cost. Mafic will introduce the fulfilment of basalt's potential with its entrance into the market and focus on quality, consistency and reliable production here in the US. In addition, Mafic will lay out the benefits of basalt fiber products, and how they can unlock design freedom, and weight and cost savings in composites.

Primary topics:

What is Basalt Fiber

Why should I consider using basalt fiber

What impact does basalt have on my final parts

The presenter will be Jeff Thompson, head of sales for Mafic where he primarily focuses on market development for basalt fiber in North America. Jeff also serves on the Board of SAMPE Carolinas as the Young Professionals Chair.

Click here to register for the webinar.