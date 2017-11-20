Webinar: Carbon fiber characterization

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Netzsch-sponsored webinar on Nov. 30 at 11:00 am EST titled, “Material Characterization Along the CFRP Manufacturing Process.”

Abstract: Knowledge of the curing behavior of a thermosetting resin during composites processing is – along with the layup – the key for the setup and optimization of manufacturing. This webinar presents the entire story of material characterization along the process workflow that is necessary to predict the cure of a thermosetting resin. We start off with a simulation of the process based on kinetic studies. In a second step we will look at real-time in-process cure characterization. Finally, we validate the process, taking into account the residual cure as well as the glass-transition temperature of our composite part.

Primary Topics:

How cure kinetics can help optimize manufacturing

Opportunities to follow cure inside a mold

How to do post-process or process-attendant quality assurance

Presenter is Alexander Chaloupka, R&D project engineer at Netzsch.

