Webinar: Carbon fiber characterization

CompositesWorld is presenting a free Netzsch-sponsored webinar on Nov. 30 at 11:00 am EST titled, “Material Characterization Along the CFRP Manufacturing Process.”
Abstract: Knowledge of the curing behavior of a thermosetting resin during composites processing is – along with the layup – the key for the setup and optimization of manufacturing. This webinar presents the entire story of material characterization along the process workflow that is necessary to predict the cure of a thermosetting resin. We start off with a simulation of the process based on kinetic studies. In a second step we will look at real-time in-process cure characterization. Finally, we validate the process, taking into account the residual cure as well as the glass-transition temperature of our composite part.
Primary Topics:
- How cure kinetics can help optimize manufacturing
- Opportunities to follow cure inside a mold
- How to do post-process or process-attendant quality assurance
Presenter is Alexander Chaloupka, R&D project engineer at Netzsch.
Click here to register for “Material Characterization Allong the CFRP Manufacturing Process.”
