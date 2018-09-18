Univar to acquire Nexeo

Univar aims to broaden its product offering and provide an efficient chemical and plastics supply chain network.

9/18/2018

Univar Inc. (Downers Grove, IL, US), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, and Nexeo Solutions Inc. (The Woodlands, TX, US), a global chemicals and plastics distributor, announced on Sept. 17 that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Univar to acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion, including the assumption of Nexeo's debt and other obligations, or $11.65 per Nexeo share.

Univar's president and CEO, David Jukes, says, "This transformational combination is designed to create the premier global chemical and ingredients distributor,” says Univar president and CEO David Jukes. “​​​Together, we will drive growth and shareholder value with the largest North American sales force in chemical and ingredients distribution, the broadest product offering, and most efficient supply chain network in the industry.” 

