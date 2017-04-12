Teijin to build new carbon fiber plant in South Carolina

Teijin Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) announced on Nov. 30 that it will establish new carbon fiber production facility in the Greenwood, SC, US. Also, Teijin is integrating its Toho Tenax unit via the establishment a new company, Teijin Carbon Fibers Inc. (TCF), a wholly owned subsidiary. TCF is expected to be incorporated this month and begin operating its new carbon fiber production facility by the end of FY 2020.

In addition, Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., the core company of Teijin’s carbon fibers business, will expand the capacity of a specialized polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor for carbon fiber in its Mishima factory. Total investments of new carbon fiber production facility in the U.S. and precursor capacity expansion in Japan will be about US$320 million.

Integrating Toho Tenax within Teijin Ltd. is expected to help maximize corporate value, specifically by expanding comprehensive capabilities through greater sharing of information, technologies and the optimized deployment of human resources throughout the Teijin Group.

In accordance with the integration, Toho Tenax Europe GmbH, Toho Tenax America Inc., and Toho Tenax Singapore Pte. Ltd. will be renamed Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, Teijin Carbon America Inc., and Teijin Carbon Singapore Pte. Ltd., respectively.