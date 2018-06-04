Technology Park Ypenburg program launches

The new 'Technology Park Ypenburg' program officially kicked off on April 4 in the municipality of The Hague, the Netherlands. In this program four local companies and the Digital Factory for Composites field lab (DFC, Ypenburg, the Netherlands) will jointly invest 1.6 million euros in 2018. The program focuses on automated and digitized production of advanced materials such as composite and fiber metal laminates, with an important role for robotics.

The Ypenburg business park in The Hague houses several high-tech companies. Airborne, KVE, Promolding and GTM and the field lab DFC are joining forces to make The Hague an international hotspot for the manufacturing industry of products based on high-tech materials.

“The Hague is an international city with a strong, innovative economy. The business sector plays a crucial role in this, as a municipality we can facilitate and boost,” says Saskia Bruines, alderman Knowlegde Economy, International Affairs, Youth & Education, municipality of The Hague. “This investment is good for the innovative strength, competitive position and employment in The Hague. The fact that the companies themselves also invest heavily shows the shared interest, commitment and confidence in the future.”

The program hopes to strengthen the regional innovation power and the growth of business, jobs, knowledge institutes and investments aimed at innovative manufacturing industry, specialized in high-tech materials.

A component in the program is the Digital Factory for Composites field lab (DFC), part of the Smart Manufacturing: Industrial Application in South Holland (SMITZH) initiiative, which

. Entrepreneurs, regional educational institutions and investors can use this resource for workshops, knowledge sharing, and find interesting investment projects.

aims to support the South Holland manufacturing industry in applying smart manufacturing