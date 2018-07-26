Solvay expands with new Texas-based aerospace composites manufacturing facility

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) celebrated on July 25 the groundbreaking of its Greenville, TX, US manufacturing footprint expansion that increases the site’s resin mixing capacity to meet the growing needs of commercial and military aerospace composite customers.

“Greenville TX is a strategic site for Solvay where in recent years we have invested several million dollars in capacity and modernization resulting in a double digit employment growth. This new expansion will enable us to further meet growing customer demand for Solvay’s market leading Out-of-Autoclave technologies,” says Tracy Price, executive vice-president Global Operations, Solvay Composite Materials.

Solvay’s Greenville TX site currently has over 300 full time employees and recruiting efforts are ongoing. Local officials joined the site and project management team for the ceremony.