Shape doubles their factory space

Shape Machining (Oxfordshire, UK) announced April 26 that the company has expanded into the unit next door to their current home and has doubled the size of their manufacturing facility with the additional 5,000 ft2 of factory space.

Managing director, Peter McCool, says “We have been planning this expansion for a while now, so it’s nice to finally get the keys.”

Shape machines metallic and non-metallic tooling for the carbon composites industry across a wide range of sectors. The company specialises in machining metallic tools, epoxy tooling block patterns, Rohacell foams and the trimming of carbon fibre parts for the automotive, motorsport and aerospace industry.

McCool adds, “This additional factory space is required as we continue to expand our machining operation and establish composites R&D in house. We now have 6 large multi-axis CNC machines, all on the one site, that are dedicated to meeting our customer’s requirements.”

In addition to machining, Shape also offers a full range of design, analysis and project management services to support composite part and tool manufacturing projects. The company also supplies thermoset and thermoplastic composite preforms and parts ranging from bespoke autoclave cured carbon parts to larger volumes of hot pressed formed carbon parts.