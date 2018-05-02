PAL-V flying car to debut at Geneva Motor Show

PAL-V International BV (Raamsdonksveer, The Netherlands) reports that its PAL-V Liberty flying car will make its debut in early March at the Geneva Motor Show (Geneva, Switzerland).

Robert Dingemanse, CEO of the company, says the carbon fiber composites-intensive production model the company will display at the show represents the last R&D model before full production begins. “All certifications required for commercialization will be granted on the basis of this production model,” he says. “It is the pivotal point that separates pioneers from dreamers. Once full certification is granted in 2019, will hand over the keys of the PAL-V Liberty to our first customers.”

Mike Stekelenburg, PAL-V’s chief engineer, says, “Our design philosophy of complying with existing road and air regulations save us many years in time to market. Instead of opting for a flying car concept on the basis of not-yet-existing or immature technologies, requiring new regulations, we deliberately chose to design, engineer and manufacture a flying car with proven technologies.”

The PAL-V Liberty, described by the company as a gyroplane, is rotor-powered in flight, featuring carbon fiber rotors, carbon fiber body panels, two automotive gas-compatible aviation-certified engines, and seating for two people.