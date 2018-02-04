NTPT latest materials used in new Richard Mille/McLaren Automotive timepiece

North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT, Renens, Switzerland), a world leader in ultra-lightweight prepreg materials, announced March 26 its latest Thin Ply Technology material developments are showcased in the new RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph. The timepiece, jointly-commissioned by Richard Mille and McLaren Automotive, was recently revealed at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show.

The new RM 11-03 McLaren is the first timepiece to come out of the design partnership between Richard Mille and McLaren Automotive that began in 2017, with the limited run of 500 pieces being offered initially to McLaren Ultimate Series clients. Intended to showcase new materials as well as the most technically challenging machining and production techniques, the RM 11-03 combines the style of the Richard Mille brand with several strong styling cues from the McLaren range of luxury sports and super cars.

“The RM 11-03 McLaren is arguably the most stunning watch we have worked on with Richard Mille so far. We are immensely proud to be working with Richard Mille, pioneer in advanced composite materials in their field, and we’re looking forward to their next exciting designs and material challenges in the future,” says Ludovic Chichignoud, COO, North Thin Ply Technology.

The new watch required the creation of a new orange coloured hardwearing quartz-based composite echoing the historic livery of some of McLaren’s racing cars. Developing the bold orange composite layers of the RM 11-03 McLaren case provided NTPT with a significant material development challenge, requiring the project team to create and validate a new and unique orange thin ply (52 g/m2) quartz prepreg.