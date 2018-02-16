NTPT and Richard Mille enter long-term collaboration agreement

North Thin Ply Technology (NTPTTM, Renens, Switzerland), a world leader in ultra-lightweight prepreg materials announced Feb. 15 the signing of a new, exclusive long-term supply and R&D agreement with luxury watch brand Richard Mille (Les Brueleux, Switzerland) continuing the close collaborative working relationship that the two companies started in 2013.

The new multi-year contract will see NTPTTM develop and provide its lightweight thin ply materials exclusively to Richard Mille for the fields of horology, jewelry and luxury stationery items.

As part of the extended agreement, NTPTTM is also in the progress of upgrading its R&D and production facilities at the company’s headquarters in Renens, Switzerland. This multi-million Swiss Franc investment will create a large clean room production area for a new prepreg line, ATL machine and autoclave, establishing a Swiss made supply chain and boosting R&D capabilities. NTPT’s new facility will help develop quartz based blocks, with the highest levels of purity to make the finest composite components, and enable NTPT and Richard Mille to jointly explore the future possibilities of Thin Ply material technology.

“We are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Richard Mille with this new agreement. It’s a fantastic way to start 2018 and we’re really excited to see the future material possibilities that we can create together,” says Francois Mordansini, group chairman, North Thin Ply Technology.

“The thin ply carbon and quartz materials developed and supplied by NTPTTM are instrumental in helping us to provide the finest watches and luxury accessories that combine the best technical innovation, the best of artistry and architecture and the best techniques in watchmaking with hand finishing,” says Richard Mille.