METYX announces new technical textiles manufacturing facility

METYX Composites (Istanbul, Turkey) has completed an agreement with the Gaston County Economic Development Commission in North Carolina to acquire a manufacturing facility for its new METYX USA Technical Textiles Division. An acquisition of 30 acre (120 000 sq. m) site and existing buildings has been finalized, which includes 130,000 sq. ft (~ 12,000 sq. m) of covered space. The site is located in Ranlo, NC, US, a town approximately 28 miles west of Charlotte, NC, US.

METYX USA expects to employ up to 200 people for the operation and will initially focus on setting up technical textiles production lines for manufacturing a range of glass and carbon fabrics, along with sales, customer service and warehousing facilities to serve the North American composites market. Production is expected to start by the end of Q3 2018.

As a next phase, in line with customer needs, fabric, core and vacuum consumable kit cutting capabilities will be added in the future. METYX is primarily looking to establish business with US and Canadian OEMs and tier 1 converters in the wind energy generation, marine, road and rail transportation and industrial sectors.

METYX Group Managing partner, Uğur Üstünel says:

“Having been interested for several years, we believe now is the right time to invest and bring our portfolio of products and services to the North American market. The US is a very attractive market, being the biggest globally in several key industry sectors with good future growth prospects. Without doubt, it is a fiercely competitive region, but we believe that our passionate customer service culture and solutions offering approach, combined with our strong product and service offering gives us a unique selling proposition that will attract new business. This is a very exciting time for METYX and we look forward to starting our US operations later this year.”

Üstünel will head up METYX USA working alongside newly appointed advisory board team members Christian Kissinger, Evren Aykol and Stefan Kanburoglu, who will play a key role in getting METYX USA up and running in the coming months.