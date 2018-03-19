Matrix Composites accredited by Nadcap

Matrix Composites, Inc. (Rockledge, Florida, US) reported March 14 that it has been approved for the esteemed Nadcap accreditation and will appear on the Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) for Composites as a Nadcap accredited company.

Nadcap is a global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace engineering, defense and related industries. It is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment that brings together technical experts from both industry and government to establish requirements for accreditation, accredit suppliers and define operational program requirements.

To achieve this accreditation, Matrix undertook an intensive on-site inspection and investigation by the Performance Review Institute (PRI). The audit covered all aspects of the process – the machinery, consumables and methods employed, as well as the qualifications and experience of the staff involved in the process.

“This stringent accreditation enables us to further establish Matrix as a prominent aerostructures supplier that delivers quality composite products,” says Ryan Wood, engineering manager. “The tighter controls that Nadcap requires also has the potential to open up many new opportunities for us throughout the industry.”

In addition to the investment to become Nadcap accredited, Matrix Composites says it has made several recent capital investments to further enhance its capabilities and facility capacity. These investments include an additional 12,000 square feet of manufacturing space, level II non-destructive inspection (NDI), five new platen presses, two new coordinate measuring machines (CMM), a high-speed 5-axis horizontal mill for machining composite components and addition of a 6’ x 12’ autoclave; all of which will accommodate current and future production growth.