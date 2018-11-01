Maine regulators delay UMaine floating wind farm project

Maine regulators have delayed a power contract for the University of Maine’s Aqua Ventus floating offshore wind turbine, according to a report in the Press Herald.

According to the publication:

The move took place as the three-member panel was meeting to vote on approving a long-term contract for electricity between Maine Aqua Ventus and Central Maine Power Co. It had approved initial terms of the deal in 2013.

But on Tuesday, the panel voted unanimously to seek a new round of public comments before making a final decision on the project. A small-scale prototype of the wind farm was tested off Castine, but construction of a full-scale model has not yet begun.

This wind project was proposed when natural gas and oil prices were high but the commissioners say that “things are different in 2018.” And they voted to request for more public comments on whether the agency should reconsider the terms of the proposed power contract. You can read the full article here: https://www.pressherald.com/2018/01/09/puc-delays-approving-power-contract-essential-to-umaine-wind-project/