LyondellBasell completes A. Schulman acquisition

Scott Francis
News Post: 8/22/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

LyondellBasell (Auburn Hills, MI, US) announced on Aug. 21 it has added A. Schulman Inc. (Fairlawn, OH, US), global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and powders, to its portfolio of polymer solutions. 

The combined business will operate as a stand-alone Advanced Polymer Solutions business segment. In addition to LyondellBasell's existing polypropylene compounding (PPC) assets and the A. Schulman assets, the segment will include Catalloy thermoplastic resins (polymers that reportedly combine the advantages of polyolefins and elastomers to offer durable and flexible products for the automotive, packaging and construction industries) and Polybutene-1 resins (plastics that offer a combination of temperature resistance and strength and are used in modern water pipes, construction materials and re-closeable packaging).

