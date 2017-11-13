Kanfit adds CNC machine

Kanfit Ltd. (Migdal HaEmek, Israel), a leading manufacturer of aerospace-grade parts and assemblies manufactured from composite and metal materials, announced on Nov. 7 that it has successfully completed installation of its new 5-axis CNC machining center for the production of composite parts and tools and has begun operation.

The new machining center from Belotti SpA (Suiso, Italy) has a work surface area of 5m (l) x 2.6m (w) x 1.3m (h), will enable the company to respond more effectively to the increasing demands of its customers for larger, more complex aerospace parts.

“The addition of a 5-axis machining center at Kanfit is in synch with the company’s strategy to deliver reliable, top quality services and products”, says Shai Fine, general manager of Kanfit. “Five-axis machining enables us to increase our independence as a full turnkey solution provider. It eliminates the need to send these parts out to a subcontractor, thereby reducing costs, production and delivery time, and unnecessary risks that can lead to damage during transport to an outside subcontractor. These savings will be passed on to our customers.”

Kanfit is a leading manufacturer of primary and detailed parts, sub-assemblies and ready to mount assemblies made from composite and metal materials for the aerospace and medical device industries. Kanfit provides a wide-range of high quality services, including designing, manufacturing and testing products. Kanfit recently added autoclave and 3D additive manufacturing, and is currently developing other technologies, including automated fiber placement (AFP) and robotic filament winding of closed frames to its manufacturing processes.