Kaneka Aerospace acquires Henkel Corporation's composites portfolio

Kaneka Corp.'s (Tokyo, Japan) wholly owned subsidiary, Kaneka Aerospace, LLC (KAE, Benicia, CA) and Henkel Corp. (Rocky Hill, CT) finalized the transfer of commercial rights, technologies and patents of benzoxazine based high performance composites business from Henkel Corp. to Kaneka Aerospace on January 30, 2018.

KAE was established in September 2017 with Kaneka Corp.'s acquisition of Applied Poleramic Inc. (API), which possessed advanced technology for formulated resin used in high performance composites, entering Kaneka Corp. into the aerospace business. The addition of Henkel's benzoxazine based composites business further strengthens KAE in the high performance composite products market.

Included in the acquisition are benzoxazine based prepregs, film adhesives, and infusion resins. Several of these products have been qualified in the Aviation Market.

