Kaman Composites and Tamarack Aerospace to partner on winglet technology

Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. (Wichita, KS, US) announced July 17 at the Farnborough Air Show (Farnborough, UK) a teaming agreement with Tamarack Aerospace Group (Sandpoint, ID, US) to collaborate on ATLAS Active Winglet technology opportunities for select military aircraft platforms.

“The collaboration between our two companies will capitalize on the synergy resulting from the complementary capabilities we each offer,” says Mark Withrow, vice president and general manager of Kaman’s US composites business. “Our agreement combines the innovative technology of the Tamarack Aerospace ATLAS Active Winglet with Kaman’s engineering, contracting and structural fabrication capabilities.”

Brian Cox, president Tamarack Aerospace says, “Our Active Winglet technology has had tremendous success on the Cessna CitationJet series. Our Active Winglets have the ability to add performance benefits to a broader assortment of military and commercial platforms without the weight and cost penalties of other solutions which require structural reinforcement of the wing.”

The ATLAS Active Winglet is a Tamarack Aerospace Group invented and patented technology designed to alleviate additional wing loading imposed by winglet installation.