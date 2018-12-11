Joinlox and USQ recognized for composite pile repair system

Joinlox (Brisbane, Australia) and the University of Southern Queensland (USQ, Darling Heights, Australia) have received the JEC Asia 2018 Innovation Award under the category of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering for their collaboration on a new type of composite pile repair system. The technology uses a prefabricated fibrer-reinforced polymer jacket to create an innovative joining system for infrastructure rehabilitation.



While traditional composite repair systems, which are directly wrapped to the damaged structure, require a lot of site preparation, the new technology is reportedly quick to install due to its self-locking mechanical joining system that mimics the way a clam shell closes.



Following the successful three-year collaborative development program with USQ, Joinlox has now commercialized the technology under the trade name PileJax and it has been utilized in several bridge rehabilitation projects, including rail bridges across the Gold Coast canal system.