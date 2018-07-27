Interplastic announces winners of 2018 Scholars Award

Interplastic Corp. has announced the 2018 recipients of the Scholars Award sponsored by Interplastic Corporation in affiliation with the ACMA and the ICPA.

Scott Francis
News Post: 7/27/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Interplastic Corp.  (St. Paul, MN, US) announced on July 19 the 2018 recipients of the Scholars Award sponsored by Interplastic Corporation in affiliation with the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA, Arlington, VA) and the International Cast Polymer Association (ICPA, Woodstock, GA, US).

The six well-deserving high school graduates and their company affiliations are:
Wallace Woodlief of Cypress, TX, US (Enduro Composites); Reagan Lancaster of Bristol, TN, US (Strongwell); Hannah Runnion of Jefferson, OH, US (Chromaflo Technologies); Jennie Choberka of Alexandria, OH, US (Owens Corning); Amy Landin of La Vernia, TX, US (Xeres Corporation); and Sara Burnette of Mount Carmel, TN, US (Eastman Chemical). Each winner received an award of $3,500 to be used towards their studies at a four-year college or university of their choice.

To learn more about Interplastic Corp.’s Scholarship Awards visit interplastic.com.

News

